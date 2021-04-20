Official NES Controller 2-pack sees rare price drop to $47 (Switch Online only, Reg. $60)

The official Nintendo Store is offering the 2-pack of NES Controllers for Nintendo Switch for *$41.99* with* *$5 shipping. You’ll need to be a paid Nintendo Switch Online member and login to your account to access the deal price today. Regularly $60, today’s deal is roughly 20% off the going rate with the shipping fee and the lowest we have tracked in nearly a year. This NES-style 2-pack of wireless controllers is perfect for playing the Switch Online NES library (all titles free of charge for Switch Online members, including the new PAC-MAN 99 battle royale). These controllers really don’t go on sale very often, so jump on this now while you can. More details below.



