Amazon’s self-made classic home office desk hits new 1-year low at $48 (Save 26%)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Classic Home Office Desk for *$48.20 shipped*. That’s 26% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked for over a year. If you’re in need of a desk, this Amazon-made solution could have your name on it. It embraces a simplistic and traditional style that offers up a couple of shelves that can be assembled on the left or right side. Thanks to a minimalistic and bright appearance, this unit is ready to blend well in a nearly any space. Rated 4.5/5 stars.



more…