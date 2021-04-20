MLB The Show 21 now available on Xbox Game Pass + Fable, Destroy All Humans! coming soon

Xbox Game Pass members will get MLB The Show 21, Fable Anniversary, Phogs!, Second Extinction, Destroy All Humans!, and more this month. Microsoft took to the Xbox Wire blog today for another edition of its “Coming Soon to Xbox Game Pass” feature this morning. You’ll find details on when and how each of these titles will or are already available as well as details of improved touch controls for a series of cloud-enabled titles. Everything you need to know is waiting for you below.



more…