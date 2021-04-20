Amazon offers Under Armour’s Charged 8 Running Shoes for $50 ($20 off), more

Amazon is currently offering the Under Armour Men’s Charged Assert 8 Running Shoe in black for *$49.99 shipped*. Regularly these shoes are priced at $70 and today’s rate is matched with the lowest price in a year. Are you looking to boost your spring workouts? If so, these shoes are a terrific option. They’re cushioned, flexible, lightweight, and breathable. This style is is also supportive with a padded tongue and heel as well as a lock-down system to help keep your foot in place. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 35,000 reviews. Head below the jump to find even more deals today.



more…