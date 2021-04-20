Fossil Gen 5 Garrett Wear OS Smartwatch tumbles to $147.50 at Amazon (Up to 50% off)

Amazon is offering the Fossil Gen 5 Garrett Wear OS Smartwatch for *$147.50 shipped*. That’s up to 50% off the typical rate, undercuts Fossil’s discount by over $31, and comes within $9 of the lowest price we have tracked just once before. Those of you on the hunt for a platform-agnostic smartwatch won’t want to overlook today’s deal. Once armed with the Garrett smartwatch you’ll be able to run a plethora of Wear OS apps, track heart rate, fire up Google Assistant, and the list goes on. Its case size measures 46mm and is comprised of stainless steel. Additionally, wearers can also keep tabs on their sleep history, monitor restfulness, and set goals. Check out our hands-on review to learn more. Rated 4.4/5 stars.



