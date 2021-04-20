Uniqlo drops island-inspired streetwear with Animal Crossing: New Horizon collection

Uniqlo has just rang the bell on a summer collection that’s sure to fly off the shelves: Animal Crossing: New Horizons shirts, tunics, and more. Packed with more looks than the Able Sisters, this collection centers around a variety of island merch. From comics to quotes to the tees pulled straight from Dodo Airlines giftshop, every piece is loaded with local pride. (Personally, I’m heading straight for the pastel tote bag no matter how many bells it runs me.) Luckily, nearly everything listed below is priced under $20, so you won’t have to borrow from Tom Nook to get your paws on these too-cute collectibles. Find all the details you need down below.



