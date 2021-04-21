Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Chaos Wastes Expansion Out Now on PC

The fine folks at Fatshark have just released the next chapter in the multi-million selling Warhammer: Vermintide 2 saga, Chaos Wastes. Even better, the expansion is available for free, so as long as you own the base game, you can grab Chaos Wastes at no additional cost. So, in Chaos Wastes, the players are charged with reaching the Citadel of Eternity, but, apparently, only the pure at heart will be able to complete the journey. To survive the journey to the Citadel the heroes will have to leave their fancy and hard-earned armor behind and go back to the basics. According to developers, the journey can only be completed by a true pilgrim to navigate through to the unpredictable region without a map and where no journey is the same. The Citadel of Eternity is a place most have only heard of through rumors. It's located in a region under the influence of the Chaos Gods. “We are excited to invite everyone that owns Warhammer: Vermintide 2 to join us in the Chaos...