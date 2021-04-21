Lutron’s Caseta HomeKit dimmer switch starter kit falls to $80 (Save 20%), more from $15

Amazon is currently offering the Lutron Caseta Smart Dimmer Switch Starter Kit for *$79.95 shipped*. Normally fetching $100, today’s offer saves you 20%, matches the all-time low, and is the first price cut of the year. This starter kit includes everything needed to deck out your smart home with the Lutron Caseta ecosystem. Alongside the bridge which pairs everything together, you’ll find an in-wall dimmer light switch alongside a Pico remote for controlling things from the couch. The entire system integrates with HomeKit as well as Alexa and Assistant for voice control, setting automations, or just using your smartphone to dim the overhead lights. Over 1,300 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more from* $15*.



