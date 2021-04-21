Green Deals: Hover-1 Gambit Electric Scooter drops to $200 (Save $50), more

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront currently offers the Hover-1 Gambit Electric Folding Scooter for *$199.99 shipped*. Also available directly from Best Buy. Typically fetching $250, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings, is one of the first discounts we’ve seen, and marks a new all-time low. Powered by a 250W motor, this electric scooter arrives with an up to 15 MPH top speed and ability to travel as much as 9-miles on a single charge. Whether you’re looking for something to take out for joy rides this spring or want to finally get in the electric vehicle game for commuting or quick trips to the store, this is an affordable offering. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 185 customers.



