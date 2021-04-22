Russia threatens to abandon the International Space Station and build its own
Published
The ISS has been a symbol of international cooperation since the Cold War - but US-Russian relations are at their worst in years.Full Article
Published
The ISS has been a symbol of international cooperation since the Cold War - but US-Russian relations are at their worst in years.Full Article
Russia Plans to Abandon
International Space Station.
Russia is officially pulling out of the
International Space..
Moscow (AFP) April 20, 2021
Russia's space agency said Tuesday it hoped to launch its own orbital station in 2025 as..