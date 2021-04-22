EA announces new Battlefield mobile game made from the ground up for iOS and Android
EA has just announced a new standalone Battlefield mobile game. Along with a new AAA console/PC title in the works, EA has now unveiled a new Battlefield game, made from the ground up from iOS and Android to “kick off all-out war on smartphones and tablets.” Likely looking to tap into the wild success its direct competitors have experienced on mobile platforms, Battlefield will finally make its way to your pocket computer sometime next year. More details below.
