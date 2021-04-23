Samsung Galaxy S21: The first 10 things to do with your new phone
Published
The Galaxy S21 series embodies Samsung’s approach to smartphone design, which is to cram in more features than the competition. That means your new phone does a lot of cool things, but good luck finding it all. We can get you started, though. Here are 10 things to do with your new Galaxy S21.
*Fix the Side Key*
Ryan Whitwam/IDG
Banish Bixby from your side button via Settings.
