Samsung Galaxy S21: The first 10 things to do with your new phone

The Galaxy S21 series embodies Samsung’s approach to smartphone design, which is to cram in more features than the competition. That means your new phone does a lot of cool things, but good luck finding it all. We can get you started, though. Here are 10 things to do with your new Galaxy S21.



-More stories-



· Samsung Galaxy S21 review: A premium phone that's a great value

· Samsung Galaxy S21 vs iPhone 12: This is the $800 phone to buy

· Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review: All of Android for somewhat less

· 8 quirks to know about the Samsung Galaxy S21



*Fix the Side Key*



Ryan Whitwam/IDG



Banish Bixby from your side button via Settings.



To read this article in full, please click here