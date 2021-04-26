Nokia Is Working on a New Penta Camera Android Phone

Nokia is one of the companies that are planning to expand their 5G device offering, and according to a new report, it’s already working on a successor to the Nokia 8.3 5G launched last year. This could be the highly-anticipated Nokia X50, and NokiaPowerUser claims the device would once again come with impressive camera capabilities. The company is expected to equip the phone with a 108MP primary sensor that would come alongside an army of sensors, such as ultra-wide, depth, macro, and telephoto. Most likely Zeiss optics would be in charge of improving the camera performance as well. The device would sport a 6.5-inch display, and one of the biggest upgrades is the support for a 120Hz screen refresh rate. This would put the new Nokia phone in line with the other mid-range Android devices out there. New Qualcomm chip...