Score a two-pack of eufy’s 2K Indoor Security Cameras with HomeKit at under $60 shipped

EufyHome via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of HomeKit indoor security cameras for *$59.49 shipped*. Shaving 15% off the usual $70 going rate, today’s deal is one of few, and matches the all-time low price. Streaming in 2K quality, and 1080p while using HomeKit, these cameras use integrated AI to differentiate people from pets, so you’ll never struggle with a false alarm. You can use two-way audio via Alexa, Google Assistant, and HomeKit enabled devices, or access the video day or night from your smartphone. Or opt in for alerts whenever motion is detected in any of your programmable target areas. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 700 customers.



