Kylo Ren Force FX Lightsaber has a real metal hilt + authentic sounds at $108.50 (Save $192)

Woot is offering the Hasbro Star Wars Black Series Kylo Ren Force FX Lightsaber for *$108.61 Prime shipped*. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. With an original price of $300, this Lightsaber goes for as much at Target and third-parties at Amazon charge $250 right now. Today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This Lightsaber features a real metal hilt, display stand, and creates authentic movie sound and lighting effects. This is the ultimate collector’s item if you’re a Star Wars fan. Rated 4.3/5 stars.



