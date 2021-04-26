Gotham’s all-in-one 20-pc. cook and bakeware set falls to $140 for today only (Reg. $200)

Today only, Woot is offering the 20-piece Gotham Steel All-in-One Kitchen Cookware and Bakeware Set for *$139.99 shipped*. Regularly $200, and currently listed at between $185 and $200 depending on the color at Amazon, today’s deal is 30% off, $5 under the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. Described as a “complete kitchen in a box,” it contains all of the pots and pans a home chef could need (full list below, not suitable for induction stove tops) as well as a 5-piece bakeware set and more. Features include a non-stick “Ti-Cerama” coating, a scratch-proof and metal utensil-safe aluminum construction, and the ability to finish off your dishes like a pro in the oven (up to 500-degrees). Rated 4+ stars from over 7,300 Amazon customers and ships with a 90-day Woot warranty. More details below.



