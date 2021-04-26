Apex Legends Arenas is a new permanent 3v3 mode coming May 4

Last week, we got our first look at the upcoming Apex Legends Season 9 update, dubbed Legacy this time around. Centered around Valkyrie and her legacy, this update was also rumored to bring an all-new game mode. Well, it’s rumor no more. Apex Legends Arenas is official as of this afternoon, and will be a part of the upcoming Legacy update. So, what will this 3v3 game mode bring and how will it play? Let’s take a closer look.



