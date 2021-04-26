Put Darth Vader to work with this Star Wars Dusk-to-Dawn LED Night Light at $6 (Save 26%)

Amazon is offering the Star Wars Vader Dusk-to-Dawn LED Night Light for *$5.94 Prime shipped*. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 26% off the typical rate and newly marks the best price we have tracked in roughly one year. Why settle for a standard night light when you can put Darth Vader to work instead? This authentic solution bears the “commanding presence of Darth Vader” and automatically illuminates a soft red light whenever it gets dark. An LED is used for light, keep energy usage to a minimum while also ensuring that it’s ready to last a lifetime. Rated 4.6/5 stars.



