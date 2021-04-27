Power your Switch on the road with HORI’s High Speed Car Charger at under $10 (Reg. up to $20)

Amazon is now offering the HORI Nintendo Switch High Speed Car Charger for *$9.88 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $20, this is more than 50% off, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. This is an officially licensed car charger that provides up to 3.0A of power directly to your Nintendo Switch while you’re playing on-the-road. It includes a 6-foot cable with a USB-C connection in a “compact and portable” package. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,700 Amazon customers. More details below.



more…