Playing hide and seek with your data? Here's how to find that critical piece of information on your intranet -- even from a tunnel with no online connection

No matter your job, it likely requires immediate answers from your enterprise Intranet. Indexed enterprise search lets you find what you need from anywhere, while cached indexed enterprise search lets you find what you need even when you are offline. Together, these two components can help resolve what feels like a never-ending game of file hide and seek. Indexed enterprise search. Suppose you are looking for information on a specific transaction. The timeline is a little hazy, but you think it was about 3 years ago. You could look at each PDF in the enterprise archives that looks like it… [Continue Reading]