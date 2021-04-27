Nintendo finally brings proper online multiplayer to Super Mario Party with today’s FREE update

Nintendo is finally issuing a free update to introduce proper Super Mario Party online play. While the game launched back in 2018 with some online action included, there were only a small number of mini games that could be enjoyed over the internet with friends, which is something that always seemed lacking for a flagship Nintendo at-home party game. But with the free update that’s launching today, all but 10 of the 80 in-game activities can now be played with friends online. Head below for more details on today’s Super Mario Party online update.



