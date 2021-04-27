Apple Watch Series 6 falls to new all-time low at $299 shipped (Save $100)

Best Buy is currently offering the Apple Watch Series 6 GPS 40mm in (PRODUCT) Red for *$299 shipped*. For comparison, it has a list price of $399, goes for $369 at Amazon, and the previous-best price that we tracked was $320. Today’s deal marks a new all-time low. Apple Watch Series 6 features an always-on display, both ECG and blood-oxygen monitoring, and much more. With the latest U1 chip and support for faster wireless charging, this is Apple’s latest and greatest when it comes to wearable tech. Ready to learn more? Get a closer look in our hands-on review.



