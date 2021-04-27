USANA Health: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) _ USANA Health Sciences Inc. (USNA) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $30.6 million.



On a per-share basis, the Salt Lake City-based company said it had net income of $1.45.



The nutritional supplement maker posted revenue of $308 million in the period.



USANA Health expects full-year earnings to be $6.15 to $6.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.24 billion to $1.28 billion.



USANA Health shares have risen 24% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $95.25, an increase of 10% in the last 12 months.



