Walmart is accusing Kanye West of copying its logo with his new Yeezy branding
Published
Walmart claimed Yeezy's logo could mislead consumers into believing Walmart is associated with West's brand - which is a partnership with Adidas.Full Article
Published
Walmart claimed Yeezy's logo could mislead consumers into believing Walmart is associated with West's brand - which is a partnership with Adidas.Full Article
Walmart blasts Kanye West's new logo as a 'lookalike'
The rapper's rays of sunshine are said to resemble the retailer's spark.