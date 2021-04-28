Winget: Microsoft updates Windows 10's Linux-style package manager to enable software removal

Microsoft has launched a new preview version of Winget Windows 10. Taking inspiration from AppGet, Winget is a Linux-style package manager that allows for command line control of software. With the latest release, Winget 0.3, Microsoft has added a number of new features to the tool, including the ability to use it to uninstall software. While this is unlikely to tempt the majority of people away from using Settings or the Control Panel, it is extremely handy for anyone looking to uninstall software using scripts. See also: Hidden settings in Windows 10 unlock new Sun Valley floating menus Microsoft issues… [Continue Reading]