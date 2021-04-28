Integra: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) _ Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (IART) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $45.4 million.



On a per-share basis, the Princeton, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 53 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 69 cents per share.



The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.



The medical device maker posted revenue of $360.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $349.9 million.



For the current quarter ending in July, Integra expects its per-share earnings to range from 63 cents to 67 cents.



The company said it expects revenue in the range of $372 million to $378 million for the fiscal second quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $375.2 million.



Integra expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.86 to $2.93 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.54 billion.



Integra shares have climbed 18% since the beginning of the year.



_____



This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IART at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IART