ASUS Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Gaming Router falls to 2021 low at $198.50, more from $82

Amazon is offering the ASUS AX6100 Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router for *$198.43 shipped*. Typically selling for around $230, today’s deal shaves off 14% for a 2021 low. This tri-band router is setup for 802.11ax connectivity on a 5GHz-2 band, with speeds up to 4800 Mb/s. And with the AiMesh system, you can easily hook it up with other routers to strengthen your signal in more areas. This makes it ideal for not only high-intensity online gaming, but also 4K streaming or drop-free connection around the home or office. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 450 customers. See below for more.



