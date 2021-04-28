Adventure awaits: Razor’s E100 Glow Electric Scooter plummets to $119 shipped (Save $41)

Amazon is offering the Razor E100 Glow Electric Scooter for *$119 shipped*. Matched at Walmart where it regularly sells for $160, you can save up to 25% for a new 2021 low. Designed for safe, smooth rides around the neighborhood, or just a stylish summer commute, the Razor E100 Glow is powered by a 100-watt motor that can reach speeds up to 10 MPH. You’ll get up to 40-minutes of continuous use, or a max range of 6.5 miles – just enough to get to and from school, or to keep up with a family bike ride. And in keeping with the name, blue LEDs will light up the side of the scooter every time your child twists the accelerator. Intended for ages eight and up, rated 4.6/5 stars from over 3,900 parents.



more…