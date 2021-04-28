Roborock’s S6 laser-guided smart robotic vacuum hits $380 (Save $220), more from $210

Roborock’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its S6 Smart Robotic Vacuum for *$379.99 shipped*. Normally selling for $600, today offer amounts to 37% in savings, beats our previous mention by $40, and marks a new all-time low. Roborock’s S6 robotic vacuum delivers laser-guided navigation and 150-minute runtime to automatically handle the chores. Its 2000Pa suction system will be able to clean hardwood floors and carpet alike, with Alexa integration allowing you to kickstart a sweeping sessions without having to lift a finger. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 2,500 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more from *$210*.



