Hang your TV on the wall and simplify your home theater for under $9.50 at Amazon

PERLESMITH (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 23- to 55-inch Tilting TV Wall Mount for *$9.44 Prime shipped* when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $20, today’s deal saves more than 50% and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all time. This mount is designed to uphold TVs ranging from 23- to 55-inches and weighing up to 115-pounds. Really, if your TV offers a supported VESA pattern (ranging from 75×75 to 400×400) and comes in at under 115-pounds, it’ll work here. It features a tilt-based system that allows you to dial in exactly how angled your TV is once it’s on the wall. Rated 4.6/5 stars.



