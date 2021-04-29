Sorel takes up to 40% off boots, sandals, sneakers, slippers, more + free shipping

For a limited time only, the Sorel Spring Flash Sale is currently offering *up to 40% off* select styles on boots, sandals, sneakers, slippers, and more. Prices are as marked. Plus, customers receive free shipping on all orders. A standout from this sale is the Madson II Hiker Boots for men. This is currently marked down to *$146 *and originally were priced at $195. These boots are great for hiking or casual events alike and you can choose from four color options. This style is great for dressing up or down as well and it’s cushioned for added comfort. The grippy rubber outsole also adds traction and it’s rated 4.8/5 stars from Sorel customers. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Sorel and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.



more…