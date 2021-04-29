Here are all of the upcoming 2021 Star Wars Day game and experience deals

We are about to get bombarded with Star Wars Day deals (they have already started), and we now have the specifics on what to expect from the 2021 May the 4th celebration. Over on the official Star Wars blog, Disney and friends have unveiled a massive collection of games and experiences that will be on tap for this year’s festivities, including everything from PC titles and mobile games to “details on the release of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for next-gen consoles” and Minecraft add-ons. There’s a lot to get through here, but you’ll find the highlights broken down below the fold.



