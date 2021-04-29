Speck iPhone 12/Pro/Max cases are now up to 60% off at Amazon from $18

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Speck iPhone 12/Pro/Max cases. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. One highlight is the Speck Presidio Perfect-Clear Ombre iPhone 12 Case at *$23*. Down from its $45 going rate, you’re saving 49% with today’s offer beating previous mentions by $1 and marking a new all-time low. Covering your iPhone 12 or 12 Pro in a clear design that’ll still show off whichever colorway your device has, Speck’s case features some unique atmospheric fade stylings. That’s alongside 13-foot drop protection and a raised lip around the front, all within a sleek form-factor that won’t add too much bulk. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more from *$18*.



