Keep an eye on the fam: eufy’s 2K Indoor HomeKit Cam now $30 at Amazon (25% off)

EufyHome via Amazon is offering its 2K Indoor HomeKit Cam for *$29.99 shipped* after you clip the on-page $4 coupon. Regularly $40, this is a solid 25% price drop and is among the lowest price we have tracked. Just remember, if you want two of these, you can score a pair of them for* $59.50* right now as well. This is a 2K (1080p when used with HomeKit) indoor security camera and monitor with 2-way audio, night vision, and on-board AI that “only records when an event of interest occurs.” It is HomeKit compatible and works with Google Assistant as well as Alexa devices too. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,000 Amazon customers. More details below.



