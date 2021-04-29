The North Face Season Sale adds new arrivals up to 55% off: Outerwear, shoes, more

The North Face marks down new items to its Seasonal Sale* up to 55% off*. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on jackets, vests, t-shirts, sweatshirts, and more. XPLR Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of our top picks from this sale is the Gordon Lyons Vest that’s currently marked down to *$53*. For comparison, this vest is regularly priced at $89. It’s a great option for layering and it can be dressed up or down seamlessly. This style is available in a grey or black coloring and the logo on the chest is fashionable. It’s also designed for hiking with a packable design and zippered pockets to store essentials. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

