Linksys’ first Wi-Fi 6E routers tout 8.4Gb/s speeds, 9,000-square-foot coverage, more

While last year was defined by the rollout of Wi-Fi 6 in the networking space, 2021 is seeing some of the first readily available Wi-Fi 6E devices start to hit the market. Today, Linksys is entering the fray, debuting two new systems equipped with the spec in the form of a standalone Hydra Pro Gaming Router and Atlas Max 6E mesh package. Sporting premium price tags to go alongside the next step of at-home networking, the new Linksys Wi-Fi 6E devices are now available for purchase. Head below for all of the details.



