Vivaldi 3.8 Released with a Cookie Warning Blocker You’re Going to Love

Browsing the web from a European Internet connection has become a huge pain in the neck for so many people, and it’s all because users are bombarded with cookie warnings whenever they load a new website. Fortunately, skilled developers out there have already created extensions that help us deal with the whole thing, but if you’re using Vivaldi, the most recent update comes with such capabilities built in. Called Cookie Crumbler, the new feature is not enabled by default, but you can give it a try by enabling it manually in the browser. You can find it under Vivaldi’s menu — Settings — Privacy — Tracker and Ad blocking — Manage Sources — Ad blocking sources. “This will simply block the service that asks for consent, or hide the consent dialog, in the same way as it might remove a tracker or an ad,” Vivaldi explains. “This feature is based on the regularly updated third-party blo...