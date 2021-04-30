Star Wars R2D2/Darth Vader Instant Pot Cookers: $60 ahead of May the 4th (Reg. $100)

Just ahead of May the 4th, Amazon is now offering the Instant Pot Star Wars Duo 6-Quart Multi-Cooker Darth Vader or R2D2 Edition for *$59.99 shipped*. Regularly $100, this is 40% off the going rate, matching the Amazon all-time low on both models, and the best we can find. These are the same Instant Pots you know and love, but with some May the 4th-worthy Star Wars decals (standard silver model Instant Pots are currently going for $79 at Amazon). They feature 14 smart programs to support a wide range of 1-touch meal presets including soup, meat/stew, bean/chili, poultry, rice, multigrain, porridge and much more. Alongside the stainless steel inner cooking pot, they ship with a stainless steel steam rack and condensation collector. Rated 4+ stars from over 700 Amazon customers. More details below.



