Ryzen 7 5800U vs. Core i7-1185G7: Everything you need to know before you buy your next laptop

It’s pretty easy to pick between a Ryzen 5000 desktop chip and a 10th-gen or 11th-gen Intel Core: Get the Ryzen, 9 out of 10 times.



The answer isn’t quite so clear-cut when you move into the most popular category of laptops: Ultraportables that weigh less than three pounds. Comparing AMD’s top Ryzen 5800U mobile chip to Intel’s top Core i7-1185G7 mobile chip, the choice isn’t simply about which is faster. Instead, to pick the best CPU for your needs, you’ll need to think about how you use your ultraportable laptop, then choose the CPU best suited for your tasks.



Because most people don’t know whether their applications use more CPU cores or just need very high boost clocks for single-threaded tasks, we’ll try to help you through your choice by defining usage scenarios and discussing where each CPU is stronger. Few people only do one thing, of course, so look at all the scenarios that fit you and see where they lean.



To read this article in full, please click here