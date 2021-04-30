Kate Spade Mother’s Day Sale takes 30% off hundreds of styles + free shipping

Kate Spade Mother’s Day Sale offers *30% off *select styles with promo code *FORMOM* at checkout. Find great deals on handbags, wallets, backpacks, shoes, accessories, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. A standout from this sale is the Essential Medium Backpack that’s currently marked down to* $209 *and originally were priced at $298. This backpack is available in four color options and great for everyday wear. This style can easily fit your day-to-day essentials and also makes a fashionable statement. It would be a fantastic Mother’s Day gift idea and it has zippered top to fit all of your essentials. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Kate Spade below.



