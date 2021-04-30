Star Wars Day game deals now live from $1! Jedi Fallen Order, Squadrons, LEGO, more

Star Wars Day game deals are now starting to go live on the digital Xbox store, Nintendo’s eShop, the App Store, Google Play, and PSN. While we are still a few days away from this year’s big May the 4th celebration, as is customary, the game deals are already going live. Microsoft has kicked off a wide-ranging Star Wars game sale featuring titles new and old alongside some classics on the eShop and we are even starting to see some PSN price drops as well. Head below for a closer look at the now live Star Wars Day game deals alongside some great little mobile apps and more.



