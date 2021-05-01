Enjoy authentic Japanese snacks and candy with 35% off this Amazon subscription at $32.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Bokksu Authentic Japanese Snack & Candy Subscription for *$32.47 shipped*. *Note: *The price will increase after your first month, so be sure to keep that in mind or cancel the subscription after 30-days. Down from $50 for your first box, today’s deal saves 35% and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re someone who enjoys trying food from around the world, then this past year hasn’t made that easy. Well, this subscription aims to solve that as it helps you “discover Japan through snacks.” Every month you’ll get a box that includes “high-quality, authentic Japanese snacks” that feature 20 to 25 items. Rated 4.4/5 stars.



