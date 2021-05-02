Save 15% on all of Satechi’s Apple gear for Mother’s Day: MagSafe chargers, more

Satechi is launching a new Mother’s Day sale that’s taking *15% off* its entire selection of Apple accessories, chargers, and more. Just apply code *FORMOM* at checkout to lock-in the savings. Shipping varies per order. Out top pick this time around is the new Aluminum 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand at *$50.99*. Normally fetching $60, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the second-best price to date.



Satechi’s new 2-in-1 charging stand delivers MagSafe compatibility to your iPhone 12 with a magnetic design that gives off a floating form-factor for refueling your device at the desktop or nightstand. There’s also a secondary 5W Qi pad underneath that can refuel AirPods and more. Rated 4.8/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.



more…