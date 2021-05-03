Among Us Coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 Later This Year

The critically-acclaimed social deception game Among Us is leaving the confines of the PC platform and taps into new audiences, as developer Innersloth announced the game will be coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 later this year. Among Us offers a simple and fun gameplay experience where a group of up to 10 players must identify two impostors among them to win the game. The fine folks at Innersloth explain that the game was initially launched “as a teeny, local, mobile-only game,” but it was lucky enough to be picked by high-profile Twitch streamers who made it famous. We also get to learn that Among Us is partially based on a game one of the studio's co-founders, Marcus, played as a kid where you'd draw role cards and roam a house aimlessly while another person secretly “killed” players by drawing a finger across their neck. Just like PC players, ...