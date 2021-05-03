GAP Flash Sale offers activewear and sweats from $15 + extra 40% off clearance styles

GAP Flash Sale takes *up to 60% off* all sweats and activewear. Plus save an *extra 10% off* your purchase with promo code *TREAT*. Plus, you can save an *extra 40% off* all sale styles when you apply code *COOL* at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s French Terry Joggers that are currently marekd down to *$29* and originally were priced at $60. These joggers are very on-trend for this season and are great for lounging or post-workouts. It’s available in five color options and this style will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe. Plus, you can pair it with the Classic V-Neck T-Shirt for spring weather that’s currently on sale for just *$13 *and regularly is priced at $20. Head below the jump to score additional deals today.



