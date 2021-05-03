Adorn the patio with these raised cedar wood garden beds from $104 (Gold Box, 26% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, DBROTH (98% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon is now offering the 49-inch Jumbl Raised Canadian Cedar Garden Bed for *$135.99 shipped*. That’s 24% off the regular $180 price tag, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. Great for the outdoor patio, deck, or balcony, it is made of “100% rot-free” red cedar wood that looks great and features legs to bring the whole thing up to a more ergonomic position. The organic look and feel will match with most garden setups and it is available in three other discounted sizes as well (more on that below). Rated 4+ stars from over 580 Amazon customers. Additional details below.



