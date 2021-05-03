Sunglass Hut takes up to $50 off polarized shades: Ray-Ban, Oakley, Prada, more

Sunglass Hut takes up to $50 off polarized shades: Ray-Ban, Oakley, Prada, more

9to5Toys

Published

Sunglass Hut offers *up to $50 off *polarized shades for Mother’s Day including top brands from Ray-Ban, Oakley, Prada, Tiffany, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Ray-Ban Clubmaster Classic Sunglasses that can be worn by both men and women alike. These sunglasses are currently marked down to* $161 *and originally were priced at $211. This style is available in six color options and the polarized lens help you to see clearly as well as keeps your eyes protected. They’re a timeless sunglass you can wear for years to come and you can dress them up or down seamlessly. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 400 reviews from Sunglass Hut customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

more…

Full Article