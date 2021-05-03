Cricut Explore Air 2 is the perfect Mother’s Day gift for the at-home crafter, now $169

Amazon is offering the Cricut Explore Air 2 for *$169 shipped*. Also available direct, Walmart, Michaels, Target, and Joann. With a retail price of $250 and a normal going rate closer to $200 or so at Amazon, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked on Amazon only once before. The Explore Air 2 from Cricut is the perfect Mother’s Day gift if you haven’t picked anything up yet. It’s great if you, or mom, is just getting started with crafting. Functioning well with paper, vinyl, cardstock, faux leather, and over 100 other materials, the Cricut Explore Air 2 can make custom cards, bumper stickers, notes, and more. Plus, it also features a dual tool holder so it can score or cut and write at the same time. Rated 4.8/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.



