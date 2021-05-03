Game where PS5 and XSX can’t with Razer Blade 15 at $1,100 (Amazon low, $400 off)

Amazon is offering the 2020 Razer Blade 15 Base Gaming Laptop 2.3GHz/16GB/256GB for *$1,099.99 shipped*. That’s $400 off the typical rate and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Want to game where PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X cannot? If so, it may be time to adopt Razer’s previous-generation laptop. This 2020 release features a 15-inch 1080p 120Hz display and has a 10th Generation Intel Core i7 processor under the hood. Other notable specifications include 16GB of RAM, 256GB of solid-state storage, and NVIDIA’s GTX 1660 Ti graphics card. Connectivity options include USB-A, Type-C/Thunderbolt 3, Gigabit Ethernet, and HDMI. Razer’s Chroma RGB lighting is also onboard, allowing you to easily customize and shake up the look of your laptop at a moment’s notice. Rated 4.6/5 stars.



