Etekcity digital kitchen scale upgrades your cooking accuracy for lowest price in years at $9

Amazon is offering the Etekcity Digital Kitchen Food Scale for *$8.98 Prime shipped* with the code *2SCALE2* at checkout. Normally $14, today’s deal beats our last mention by more than $1 and is the best price that we’ve tracked in years. You’ll find that it features a maximum supported weight here of 11-pounds, which is more than what most would need in the kitchen. Etekcity’s scale can display weight in ounces, pounds and ounces, fluid ounces, grams, and milliliters. This gives you the ability to weigh things precisely, which can be crucial to some recipes. Plus, it allows you to portion things out and know exactly how much of a specific ingredient is being used. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 86,000 happy customers.



